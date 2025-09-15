Mike McDaniel Flexes Nike Kobe Sneakers in Dolphins' Week 2 Loss
The New England Patriots defeated the Miami Dolphins 33-27 in Sunday's Week 2 action. While the Dolphins fall to 0-2 and head coach Mike McDaniel's job security is in question, there is one bright spot — McDaniel's sneakers.
It is well documented that McDaniel is the biggest sneakerhead among NFL coaches. However, he is outdoing himself with his footwear this season. Last week, McDaniel wore $3,000 Nike sneakers. This week, the young coach tuned it down just a little bit.
McDaniel wore a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that were reimagined to pay tribute to the late-great NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Check out the picture below of McDaniel standing in the sneakers on the sidelines of yesterday's game.
McDaniel wore the Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 'Soft Butter' colorway. The sneakers were released in June 2025 at a retail price of $150 in adult sizes. The kicks sold out, and now have an average resale price of $243 in adult sizes on StockX.
The 'Soft Yellow' colorway is the third of many Kobe-inspired Nike Air Force 1 sneakers dropping this year. The silhouette sports a Soft Yellow leather upper complemented by Dusty Amethyst accents and three pairs of knit laces.
The old-school shoes draw inspiration from the time Bryant hit the practice court in his pajama pants while sporting a cast on his broken right hand.
The insoles show the iconic photo of Bryant shooting free throws with his left hand while wearing pajamas. Meanwhile, the Kobe logo pops on the tongues, Bryant's signature appears on the side of the lateral heels, and his old jersey number (No. 8) provides the finishing touches on the heels.
McDaniel is definitely on the hot seat, but the rising temperature cannot match the heat on his feet. If the end of McDaniel's coaching tenure in Miami is near, he is going out in style.
Week 2 of the NFL season did not disappoint with the footwear, and we still have Monday Night Football. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
