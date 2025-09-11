Nike Plans Major Change for Deion Sanders' Sneakers in 2026
College football fans have been able to rely on Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders delivering plenty of viral content during his tenure in Boulder. Everything from Sanders' soundbites to his sneakers draws attention.
Since officially reuniting with Nike in 2023, Sanders' retro shoes have come roaring back. Nike has released multiple models from Sanders' signature line, which he popularized during the 1990s when he was a two-sport star.
While all of Sanders' sneakers and cleats are popular, the Nike Air DT Max '96 stands out above the rest. The iconic silhouette, accentuated by aggressive claw marks on the upper, is a shoe that remains timeless.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 has sold out in almost every colorway that has dropped so far, and Sanders continues to drive up hype by wearing the fan favorite sneakers every Saturday throughout the fal
However, major changes are on the way for the legendary sneakers. According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, the Nike Air DT Max '96 will get a low-top makeover in 2026.
Vlahos says that the Nike Air DT Max '96 Low will launch in a "Black, Metallic Gold, and White" colorway as a nod to the Buffaloes. The shoes will have a retail price of $170 in adult sizes. Currently, there are no images for the low-top silhouette.
Nike has released Sanders' kicks in several colorways. Some have been original designs inspired by his playing days with NFL teams, while others have been heartfelt dedications to family members like his mother, Connie.
The patriarch of the Sanders family is still the face of the Nike Deion line, but his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are helping carry the line in the NFL. Shedeur has debuted player-exclusive colorways of the Nike Air DT Max '96 Vapor cleats in Cleveland Browns colors.
Fans who have mixed emotions about the bold redesign of one of Sanders' most iconic shoes should not worry, as there will be more drops for the original model in the coming months.
Plus, the new low-top design will speak to a new generation of sneakerheads who strongly prefer lightweight, low-cut sneakers.
Football season is just getting started, and sneakerheads can count on more heat from "Coach Prime" and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Football News
Deion Sanders on Nike shoes, "Grown men can't walk around in purple."
Deion Sanders teases unreleased Nike sneakers.
Nike or New Balance? Caleb Williams calls an audible.
Mike McDaniel wore $3,000 Nike sneakers in NFL season opener.
Travis Hunters makes his NFL debut in the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 cleats.