Nike Celebrates Deion Sanders' 1994 Hit Song With New Sneakers
Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders has taken on the title of "Coach Prime" in recent years. But in the 1990s, Sanders earned the nickname "Prime Time" thanks to his two-sport stardom and short-lived music career.
In 1994, Sanders dropped the album Prime Time, highlighted by the single "Must Be The Money." That hit song served as the inspiration for a new colorway of Sanders' retro Nike shoes.
Sanders' first signature sneaker, the Nike Air Diamond Turf, is an iconic cross-trainer that has enjoyed a strong comeback this year.
Earlier today, it dropped in a colorway that speaks to old-school sports fans and music aficionados. Below is everything fans must know about the sneaker release.
Shopping Information
The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Must Be The Money" colorway dropped at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, September 15.
Online shoppers can still buy the shoes online for $155 in adult sizes at Nike and Foot Locker. Unfortunately for younger fans, the retro cross-trainers did not drop in smaller sizes.
Will these sneakers sell out? It is hard to say as they have not enjoyed, as much hype as previous drops. However, it seems like almost every colorway of Sanders' retro signature sneakers eventually sells out online.
Fans who miss out on the initial drop can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Details
The "Must Be The Money" colorway sports a smooth upper featuring shades of Sail and Coconut Milk. Meanwhile, Off Noir detailing and hits Mica Blue offer a strong contrast. Lastly, "Nike Air" branding pops off the heels in gold.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf was originally released in 1994 and designed to stand out on the football and baseball field. Like Sanders, the model's playing days are over, but it shines as bright as ever with each new colorway.
Sanders' son, Shedeur, debuted the sneakers earlier this month before they were officially released at a Cleveland Browns game. Now, fans will finally have a chance to celebrate Coach Prime's music, sports, and footwear legacy all at once.
Football season is just getting started, so fans can expect more hits from Sanders and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Football News
Nike is planning a major change to Deion Sanders' retro shoes.
Patrick Mahomes rocks $300 adidas sneakers before Week 2 of the NFL season.
Nike or New Balance? Caleb Williams calls an audible.
Mike McDaniel wore $3,000 Nike sneakers in NFL season opener.
Travis Hunters makes his NFL debut in the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 cleats.