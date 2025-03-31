Bryce Harper's "Phantastic" Under Armour Cleats Drop in April
Perhaps no MLB player has a stronger signature line than Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper. Even better, no one else's kicks are more fun and creative than Harper's Under Armour line.
To celebrate MLB Opening Day, Under Armour has designed a custom-designed pair of "Phantastic" cleats for Harper, paying homage to his love for the legendary Phillie Phanatic.
The colorway blends vibrant hues of lime green, blue, and pink, which draw direct inspiration from the beloved mascot.
A closer look at the details on the silhouette shows a variety of Philadelphia-themed charms. The city skyline, Harper's jersey number, a boxing glove, a four-wheeler, the Liberty Bell, a UA helmet, and some of Harper's favorite phrases, like "We Don't Care" and "Jawn."
Additionally, the cleats feature a standout gold foil logo on the heel reading "#1 BH Phan" and a custom-designed insole, further cementing Harper's unique bond with the mascot.
These special edition cleats will be available for UA Rewards members only starting April 8 and open to the public on April 11 at UA.com. Join UA Rewards today to unlock access to this limited release.
Like every other colorway of the Harper 9, the colorway features the best performance technology, like the breathable, stretchy UA IntelliKnit Upper, UA HOVRTM + EVA cushioning, and grippy spikes.
According to Under Armour, these cleats deliver next-level cushioning, energy return, and a stable base for maximum comfort and support for All-Star-level performance.
