Davion Mitchell Debuts Heartfelt Curry Fox 1 "Honor"
Earlier this year, Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell signed a sneaker deal with Curry Brand. Throughout the season, Mitchell has worn former teammate and friend De'Aaron Fox's first signature sneaker with Curry Brand.
On Sunday, Curry Brand treated Mitchell to a very special player-exclusive colorway of the Curry Fox 1. The "Honor" colorway was designed to celebrate his mother, Lakisha, and their close relationship.
Lakisha and Davion's grandmother surprised him in Miami before today's game against the Washington Wizards, each wearing their own pairs of the shoes.
Mitchell is an only child and is extremely close to his mother. He wants to create a shoe to honor her and the sacrifices she has made for him to pursue his dreams.
Mitchell has a well-documented affinity for wearing bright and bold sneakers to match his energy on the court. This player-exclusive is a flooded hot pink for his mother, a Breast Cancer survivor and his most significant source of inspiration.
Pink is synonymous with Breast Cancer awareness, and the heels of each sneaker display that very recognizable pink ribbon to honor all breast cancer survivors.
Never before seen with a Fox 1, the inside of the strap features a sweet handwritten note from his mother stating, "On September 5th at 2:16 PM, God blessed me with one of life's greatest gifts, Love, Mom."
Those closing words of the note, "Love, Mom," also appear on the top of the strap so that when Davion will see this reminder every time he looks down.
Lastly, the sockliners also display "2:16 PM", the exact time of day that both Davion and his mom were born, as another nod to their closeness.
While Mitchell's colorway will not be released to the public, online shoppers can choose from other colorways of the Curry Fox 1 on the Under Armour website.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Kyrie Irving's ANTA sneakers are inspired by "Afro Futurism."
Limited Release: The Nike Kobe 8 "What the Kobe?" stock numbers have been reported.
Curveball: The Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" release date has been delayed.
The Nike Book 1 "Blue Blood" honors Kentucky’s polarizing denim uniforms.
Luka Doncic got revenge against his old team in an unreleased colorway of the Jordan Luka 4.