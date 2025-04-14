The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Tie Dye" Drops Saturday
This upcoming weekend, basketball fans will be able to celebrate the start of the NBA Playoffs and Easter Sunday at the same time. Thanks to adidas, they will have the ideal pair of shoes for the eventful weekend.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature sneaker with adidas is dropping in a perfectly-timed colorway. The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Tie Dye" drops on Saturday, April 19.
Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $110 in adult sizes and $90 in kid sizes at Foot Locker in select stores and online, as well as on adidas.com and select adidas stores.
Just in time for the spring season, the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Tie Dye" colorway brings bold energy and color to the basketball court.
This latest drop is a vibrant iteration of Edwards' signature shoe, which adds dynamic design and next-gen performance to the signature basketball line.
Designed to match Edwards' explosive play and unique style, the Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Tie Dye" features a Generative Support Wing, Light Boost, and a Herringbone Outsole.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe has been a smashing success and enjoyed a much longer run than originally expected.
In fact, the success of the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Mid and Low caused the second model's launch date to get delayed.
While we all know the second installment of Edwards' signature line is on the way, adidas continues to create exciting new colorways for the first model.
Athletes and fans have clamored for the "Tie Dye" or "3SSB" colorway since Edwards debuted the shoe earlier this season.
With the weather and NBA postseason heating up, now is a great time to purchase this eye-catching colorway of the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low.
