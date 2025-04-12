Kyrie Irving's ANTA Sneakers Inspired by "Afro Futurism"
Kyrie Irving's incredible season came to an early end, but the Dallas Mavericks point guard is keeping the basketball world and sneakerheads on their toes.
On Saturday, ANTA unveiled another colorway of Irving's first signature sneaker. The ANTA KAI 1 Speed "Afro Futurism" made its official debut before a limited launch.
The KAI 1 Speed "Afro Futurism" will be available for $125 in adult sizes exclusively at Foot Locker and at ANTA.com beginning today, April 12.
ANTA describes the colorway as "a striking design that pays tribute to Black creativity, ancestral wisdom, and a future shaped by cultural power."
The silhouette sports a black engineered knit upper contrasted with neon green, hot pink, and tribal-inspired linework, symbolizing the intersection of heritage and progress.
The colors are a futuristic take on the reds and greens commonly used in African flags, while the black and brown elements unify our connection to the land, the source of all life.
Additionally, the black upper symbolizes the emergence from the "triple darkness," while the brown speaks to the soil of the motherland.
According to ANTA, "the design is a play on history and fantasy. It aims to reconnect those from the Black diaspora with their forgotten African ancestry, blending cultural memory with futuristic imagination."
In addition to sporting a sharp look, the ANTA KAI 1 Speed touts incredible speed and control on the court.
The reinforced knit upper offers dynamic containment, while the responsive NitroEdge foam midsole provides explosive energy return with each step. Lastly, the multi-angle traction pattern is engineered for fast stops, pivots, and first steps.
While fans are eager to see Irving back on the court, he is keeping the sneaker community happy with a steady stream of new sneaker releases.
