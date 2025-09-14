Patrick Mahomes Rocks $300 Adidas Shoes to Chiefs vs Eagles Game
NFL fans will be treated to a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday afternoon. The Kansas City Chiefs look to get revenge when they face the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the regular season.
With all eyes on the players, many of them are showing their fashionable side — including Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback is always dressed nicely, but today he took an edgier approach with his pregame outfit.
Mahomes arrived at Arrowhead Stadium representing adidas from head to toe. The three-time Super Bowl MVP wore an adidas Y-3 t-shirt, matching Y-3 track pants, and Pharrell x adidas Adistar Jellyfish sneakers.
The entire outfit is fire, but our focus is on the footwear. The Pharrell x adidas adistar Jellyfish hit retail at $300 in adult sizes on Saturday, August 23, 2025.
Of course, the limited-edition shoes sold out quickly. They now have an average resale price of $1,000 on StockX. However, the asking price is upwards of $1,500 in most sizes online. Fans looking for more affordable options can shop the adistar line on the adidas website.
The lifestyle running shoe features a white mesh upper with bold overlays across the side panel in bright orange hues, as a nod to jellyfish tentacles. Adidas branding appears in the form of three stripes on the side, logo on the heel, as well as a stylized Jellyfish logo on the tongues and insoles.
Mahomes already has a signature sneaker line with adidas. His cross-training shoes are popular among athletes and fans of all ages, but the elite quarterback had to elevate his style before today's game.
Adidas continues to make inroads in the US Football market by signing top players and partnering with major programs at every level of the game. Mahomes' outfit today highlighted the brand's broad appeal across sports, music, and fashion.
Week 2 of the NFL season is just getting started, so fans can expect more heat from players throughout the day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
