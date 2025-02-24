Pharrell Williams & adidas reinvent the iconic Superstar 92
Adidas and Pharrell Williams continue their partnership with the launch of the Superstar 92, the reinvention of one of the brand's most iconic silhouettes.
It is a special iteration of the iconic shoe that merges bold proportions with premium materials. This new silhouette pays homage to individuality and cultural legacy, ensuring that a classic continues to evolve.
Staying true to his roots, Pharrell tapped hip-hop duo Clipse to front the campaign, shot in their shared hometown of Virginia Beach by Cam Hicks, also a native to the state.
The campaign unfolds using Virginia Beach as the canvas, revealing the city's unique energy, characters, and iconic scenes through a series of compositions that gradually expand.
The campaign celebrates the beauty of everyday moments through striking, immersive imagery by capturing the essence of Pharrell's connection to Virginia.
The Superstar 92, also known as the Double Wide, takes inspiration from the exaggerated aesthetics of the 1990s and the functional details of snowboard boots.
Featuring thick padding around the ankle for superior comfort and a chunky sole for a distinctive stance, this design seamlessly fuses the robust structure of a snowboard boot with the unmistakable DNA of the adidas Superstar.
Lastly, and most importantly, Pharrell once again nods to his beginnings with VIRGINIA emblazoned on the tongues.
The Superstar 92 retails for $200 in adult sizes and will be available in black and white colorways at select adidas retailers and online at adidas.com starting March 1, 2025. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
