PUMA Celebrates 20 Years of the Venice Basketball League
There is a short list of destinations that require a pilgrimage for basketball players and fans. The legendary courts of Venice Beach are among the must-see experience for hoopers.
Born on the legendary courts of Venice Beach in 2006, the Venice Basketball League (VBL) has evolved from a humble shirts-and-skins run into a global streetball movement, where basketball, hip-hop, and community come together.
After 20 years of sustained success, VBL and PUMA Hoops unveil the NITRO 2 — their third official Player Edition sneaker, and a true story stitched and dripped into every step.
The PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 "Venice Beach League" or "Do What You Love" colorway is available online now for $140 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.
The eye-catching colorway sports a PUMA Black upper with vivid shades of Electro Royal sewn into the knit upper. The collaboration combines '00s nostalgia with a futuristic twist.
Plus, the performance model is packed with PUMA Hoops' latest innovations to power endless scoring. Tech specs include NITRO SQD foam, PWR Print upper, and a cord lock-down lacing system.
The "Do What You Love" is meant as a tribute to those who paved the way and kept hoop alive with no sponsors and no spotlight. Whether playing coast to coast, across the globe, or putting in work at Venice Beach, this is your moment – make it count.
No handouts. No shortcuts. Just buckets and hard-earned respect. That's what built the VBL. Blood, sweat, and tears over the years — that's what defines this drop.
From Venice Beach to the world, the Veniceball x PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 is a love letter to the struggle, a melting pot of culture, and the legendary blacktop that made it all possible. If you don't know, now you know.
