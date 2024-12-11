Bad Bunny & Adidas "Shift the Timeline" With 3 New Sneakers
As one of the biggest artists in popular music, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, more famously known as Bad Bunny, carries influence across the globe. Partnering with adidas, Bad Bunny’s lifestyle brand has grown in popularity with every release.
Continuing their successful partnership, adidas Originals and Bad Bunny have announced the launch of the new Adizero SL 72 in three vibrant colorways.
Taking inspiration from his unabashed creative ingenuity, the shoe captures the essence of Bad Bunny’s status as a cultural leader and creative visionary.
The latest release combines fashion and retro running with a fresh take on adidas’ archives by merging two eras and two classic silhouettes into one impeccable silhouette. The bold design is seamlessly integrated to look forward to the future while paying tribute to the past.
Taking the upper of the Adizero SL 72 and combining it with the Adizero sole, the shoe is the perfect mashup of the ‘70s and ‘00s. The shoes come with dual Trefoil and a badge of sports branding with the 'para bad bunny' sign-off complimenting the 3-Stripes.
The Adizero SL 72 has a retail price of $160 in adult sizes, and sign-ups will be available on the CONFIRMED app and the adidas flagship stores starting December 10. Online shoppers can buy the kicks at adidas.com/badbunny, and at adidas flagship stores.
Inspired by the theme “Shift the Timeline,” the campaign centers on the connectivity of the two decades. Featuring elements such as double exposures, cropped photos, and mixed media from each era, the campaign reflects the Adizero SL72’s versatility, emphasizing performance, comfort, and high fashion.
The release of Adizero SL 72 marks the latest drop from Bad Bunny. Back in October, adidas Originals released a collaboration with Bad Bunny and soccer legend Lionel Messi. The Bad Bunny & Messi Collection celebrated the incredible connection of music and sport as a tribute to the two icons.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.