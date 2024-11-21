Lionel Messi Scores Multi-Year Partnership With Stanley
Since arriving in the United States, Lionel Messi has shaken up MLS and the sneaker industry. Inter Miami CF's iconic kits can be seen far beyond South Florida. Additionally, his sneaker collaborations with adidas have made black and pink a hot color combination in the sports world.
Now, Messi's star power is entering sports stores through different means. On Thursday, Stanley 1913 announced a multi-year partnership with Messi. The first limited-edition collection will be available to purchase on December 3 on stanley1913.com, on dickssportinggoods.com, and in DICK's Sporting Goods stores.
Stanley is an innovative drinkware lifestyle brand that moves at the speed of culture. The can't-miss cups are so popular, they have taken off on sneaker resale platforms. Even better, they have begun collaborating with sneaker brands.
This collaboration brings together two legends and combines originality and innovation from Stanley 1913 with Messi's unmatched talent and dedication, introducing a collection that will inspire both Messi and Stanley 1913 global communities.
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Stanley 1913 Global President Matt Navarro.
What made Stanley want to partner with Lionel Messi?
"The Messi x Stanley 1913 partnership is a lifetime in the making. Stanley 1913 has been a part of Leo’s family and life since he was a kid growing up in Argentina. His authentic use of Stanley 1913 products in his daily life, including our Originals mate collection, makes this a perfect fit.
We are excited and proud to introduce iconic and innovative products that are built for performance and with functional design across our Originals and hydration categories that reflect Messi’s connection to his culture and sport.
Dedication. Talent. Heart. There’s no one like soccer legend Leo Messi. We’re honored to team up with the greatest of all time, who’s made Stanley 1913 part of his life for years."
How long has the collaboration been in the works?
"Not that long ago, we began conversations with the brand of Messi about a co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 collaboration. Like Stanley 1913, Leo Messi is a universal icon with transcendent popularity, and our two brands come together to celebrate a collaboration as championed as the two icons themselves.
This collaboration serves as the brand's first-ever multi-year partnership with the brand of the professional athlete and combines Stanley 1913's originality and innovation with Messi's unmatched talent and dedication."
What (if any) input did Messi provide?
"Stanley 1913 and the Messi brand closely collaborated to bring the GOAT collection to life. Leo Messi provided input into the innovative product selects, Messi GOAT pink color, materials and finishes. One of his mantras, "START EARLY, STAY LATE," is etched on the lipland of four of the products within the collection.
Hydration — first and always. Whether Leo Messi is in the gym, on the pitch or playing with his kids, the hydration products within the co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 collection help fuel his every move.
Given this focus, we introduce the Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler. Stanley 1913 revolutionized hydration with its Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler that quickly became a daily essential around the world.
As a consumer-obsessed brand that continuously innovates to meet the needs of its consumers, we listened to what our consumers have been asking for and are delivering a new take on the beloved Quencher. Introducing the leakproof 'Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler' – flip up the built-in straw to sip, then snap it shut when done. It's the accompaniment for those always on the move; Quencher ProTour is made to move, spill-free.
Two additional hydration products available in GOAT pink include the IceFlow™ Flip Straw Jug and IceFlow™ Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle.
In addition, Leo Messi's Argentinian roots inspired us to launch mate-focused products as part of the co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 collection. Messi enjoys mate everyday and offers a personal twist with this collection inspired by his personal routine. Stanley 1913 mate products in the collection include: High Precision Flow Mate System and Classic Mate Mug."
How do you think your fanbase will react to this announcement?
"The co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 collection is about connection to sport and culture around the world. Both Stanley 1913’s and Messi’s global reach allows us to reach a wider consumer base through this exciting collaboration. At Stanley 1913, we have a long history of creating products and meeting consumer needs throughout our 110+ years:
- From 1913 – 1965 – we helped people go to work as America was being built.
- From 1965 – 2020 – we helped people go to work, but we also helped consumers get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.
- 2020 - today - we leaned into hydration, meeting the female consumer “her” in their everyday, and disrupted a category with innovative products and color revolution.
Today, we thread our consumer focus through the lens of all-day, active, and originals. This allows us to meet a wide range of consumers throughout their daily lives. The beauty of Stanley 1913 is that we are inclusive and create products for everyone.
We believe that this collection will connect and resonate with both the Stanley 1913 community and Messi fans around the world - and delight our shared audiences. From global football fans, to boys and girls on the soccer pitch, to those who look up to Leo Messi's aspirational lifestyle - we're excited to fuel consumers' dedication on and off the pitch."