Runners Can Reach GOAT Status With HOKA's New Trail Shoes
The running shoe brand that continues to dominate the footwear space has unveiled two new additions to their diverse roster. HOKA this week launched new models for both the road and trails, the Skyflow and Speedgoat 6.
Skyflow - a new silhouette that combines premium Skyward X-inspired geometry with upgraded foam compounds - was built to take everyday road runs to the next level. Available now on www.HOKA.com in four colorways each in men's and women's, Skyflow ($160) features super-critically foamed EVA that offers an extra cushy and springy ride.
The supportive heel-focused Active Foot Frame of Skyflow cradles the foot and a smooth forefoot rocker profile encourages effortless strides. Constructed with a sleek upper and extra durable outsole, HOKA's newest shoe redefines the idea of what the brand calls, the “daily driver.
On the trail, HOKA now offers the latest version of the award-winning Speedgoat franchise; the Speedgoat 6. The newly designed Speedgoat was built with a focus on balancing cushioning and traction, making it an ideal solution for trail training or racing.
The performance model is coming in five colorways each in men's and women's styles. The Speedgoat 6 introduces ultralight CMEVA cushioning to the midsole, combined with aggressive traction for the lightest and most responsive Speedgoat to date.
“HOKA was born on the trails and remains deeply rooted in the authentic essence of trail running. The Speedgoat 6 was meticulously crafted to excel in these rugged environments, offering a seamlessly smooth ride that can conquer a myriad of elements,” said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Product at HOKA.
Ingram continued, “We are excited for trail enthusiasts to experience the GOAT, whether they are taking on their next trail race, embarking on a thru-hike, exploring more technical terrains or stepping onto the trail for the first time.”
In conjunction with the Speedgoat 6 debut, HOKA will HOKA will launch a new campaign, ‘MANY TRAILS. ONE GOAT.,' highlighting their trail icon. This campaign will debut via a short film that showcases two trail runners conquering a range of terrains in Speedgoat 6.
The Speedgoat 6 is available now for $155 at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide and the franchise will expand later this Fall with two GORE-TEX models. Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
