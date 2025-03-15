Sabrina Ionescu Wants Serena Williams to Wear Her Nike Shoes
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is nearing the end of her historic Asia tour with Nike. The WNBA All-Star has visited three cities over the course of seven days, further elevating her global brand.
Ionescu has visited parts of the Philippines and China to share her message of inspiration and strength with young hoopers and further introduce herself to the global basketball community.
In addition to interacting with fans, Ionescu has participated in several media events. With most of the questions revolving around Ionescu's signature Nike sneaker line, the answers have not disappointed.
On Friday, Complex shared a video of Ionescu answering who she would like to see in her basketball shoes. "That's a good question. I don't think I've seen Serena Williams in my shoes, and that would be dope," said Ionescu.
She added with a laugh, "Maybe she could like 'Crip Walk' in them." Williams made tennis history when she celebrated with the dance after winning gold in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Fast forward 13 years, and Williams stole the spotlight of the Super Bowl LIX halftime show by breaking out her iconic dance moves during Kendrick Lamar's performance.
The only thing better than Ionescu's signature basketball shoes taking over the world is that they are easy to purchase online. Athletes and fans can choose from several colorways of the Nike Sabrina 2 in adult and big kid sizes on the Nike website.
Ionescu's first signature sneaker was a smash hit, and somehow, the Nike Sabrina 2 exceeded the lofty expectations. Ionescu's rise in global popularity is unprecedented for a women's basketball player, and there are no signs of her slowing down.
