Dwyane Wade's 11th Signature Sneaker Dons "Sunrise" Colorway
Miami Heat legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade's playing days are long behind him. However, Wade remains a force of nature in the footwear industry.
KICKS CREW has teamed up with Li-Ning to launch the Way of Wade 11 "Sunrise" release, the latest from Wade's eleventh signature basketball shoe.
The Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 "Sunrise" sports a black base with orange and pink gradient accents that mimic a sunrise. Not only does the design play to a Heat theme, but it has a deeper meaning.
The vibrant color transition on the black backdrop symbolizes the energy and freshness of a new day and Wade's dedication to starting the day strong with hard work while the sun is rising.
The Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 "Sunrise" colorway will be released at 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PST on Saturday, March 15, 2025, on KICKSCREW.com and wayofwade.com for $225 in adult sizes.
In addition to looking sharp on the court, the Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 is engineered for excellence. It features the latest advancements in performance technology.
Key features include a premium leather upper that offers stability and lockdown support while remaining durable. The midsole EVA Frame stabilizes the structure of the midsole to ensure stability during lateral movements.
Meanwhile, the Carbon Core Drive System places carbon plates in the midsole through an integrated molding process to maximize the stability and energy return of the Boom cushioning.
The TPU Heel Counter keeps players locked in while acting as a canvas that displays moments from Wade's journey.
Lastly, the GCU Outsole features excellent grip and durability through a specially formulated molecular rubber structure.
Wade won three NBA Championships with the Heat, played in 13 NBA All-Star games, and won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA. His first signature shoe debuted in 2012, and now the signature line celebrates its eleventh iteration.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Reebok is releasing the second colorway of its flagship basketball shoe.
Giannis Antetokounmpo shared then deleted pictures of the Nike Giannis Freak 7.
Stephen Curry is celebrating a career milestone and birthday in newly-released sneakers.
Adidas trolled Nike for a busted Kobe sneaker on social media.
Scoot Henderson's PUMA sneakers stand out in the "Caution" colorway.