Sabrina Ionescu's Nike basketball shoes are "stronger than gold"
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Sabrina Ionescu has enjoyed many breakthroughs this year. Ionescu made another WNBA All-Star Game, won her first title, took home gold at the Summer Olympics, and starred in Nike's "Just Win" campaign.
Ionescu has worn her second signature Nike basketball shoe every step of the way. The Nike Sabrina 2 has not only met but exceeded the lofty expectations of the sophomore sneaker.
It is perfectly fitting that the Nike Sabrina 2 drops in a colorway that sums up all of her success. Earlier this month, Ionescu debuted the Nike Sabrina 2 "Stronger Than Gold" colorway. Now, it is scheduled to hit shelves next week.
The Nike Sabrina 2 "Stronger Than Gold" colorway is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 6. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $135 in adult sizes on the Nike website and at select retailers.
The "Stronger Than Gold" colorway sports all of the details that fans love about the shoes: the Sabrina logos, the Ionescu signature on the midsole, and angled Swoosh logos on the medial sides.
In addition to looking sharp, this colorway features all of the same technology as every other Nike Sabrina 2. A forefoot Air Zoom unit gives a responsive pop and speed.
Meanwhile, the midsole has two types of Cushloan foam: a newer version for a plush feel that is encapsulated by a firmer Cushlon foam wrapped around it to provide stability.
Lastly, the dynamic internal midfoot containment system and a modified herringbone outsole pattern work in unison to keep the foot secure at all times on the court.
The Nike Sabrina 2 is just the tip of the iceberg for Ionescu's sneaker supremacy. Next month, the New York Liberty guard will travel across Asia as part of a historic Nike tour.
Plus, her third signature sneaker is scheduled to come out this upcoming Fall. Ionescu's signature Nike sneaker line made a huge splash with its first model, and continues to build on her success.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
Sabrina Ionescu's Nike sneakers support a children's hospital.
Caitlin Clark shoots on a barn in Nike's new "Just Win" commercial.
Caitlin Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe shoes are dropping in Indiana Fever colors.
A'ja Wilson unveils her first signature Nike basketball shoe and apparel collection.
Angel Reese has signed a multi-year contract extension with Reebok that includes a signature sneaker.