Scoot Henderson's 2nd PUMA Sneaker Launches in NBA 2K Colorway
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is known for his dazzling plays on the hardwood. However, the 20-year-old is even more sensational in the sneaker industry. Henderson made history in his rookie season by launching a signature sneaker line during his first season in the NBA.
So far this season, Henderson has worn his unreleased second signature sneaker with PUMA. Much to the delight of fans, the PUMA Scoot Zeros II is dropping in an exciting colorway for the holiday season.
Earlier today, PUMA Hoops revealed the first colorway of the Scoot Zeros II – the newest evolution of Henderson’s signature basketball shoe - in collaboration with NBA 2K.
The all-new PUMA Scoot Zeros II "2K" collection will be available starting Friday, December 20. Shoppes can find the apparel and footwear collection at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, PUMA.com, and the PUMA Flagship store, retailing for $35-$110.
Crafted for gamers and ballers alike, the 2K edition stands out with bold, neon colors and a court-ready design. Inspired by Scoot’s "Overly Determined to Dominate" mantra, the shoe delivers exceptional traction, stability, and energy return through cutting-edge technology.
The Scoot Zeros II features a sleek design with iconic "S" branding inspired by Scoot. The performance model touts Puma Grip Rubber, a high-abrasion tread pattern for added traction with a non-slip rubber compound.
More specifically, the Henderson 7 Traction Pattern. Performance rubber in the outsole features innovative Scoot Branding and Car DNA.
Its CMEVA midsole is a compression-molded EVA foam providing superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package. Meanwhile, the Fast Eyerow with lockdown support displays Henderson's speed with a lockdown webbing support system for added stability.
Lastly, the Heel Badge features Scoot S branding inside a heel badge to provide flare with a deboss toe execution for added flare with special material executions and treatments for increased value.
Barely into his sophomore season, Henderson remains one of the most tantalizing talents in the NBA. The Trail Blazers guard continues to offer promise in the league and the footwear industry.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.