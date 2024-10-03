Scoot Henderson Debuts 2nd Signature PUMA Sneaker
As hype grows around the upcoming basketball season, PUMA Hoops officially unveiled a first look at Scoot Henderson's second signature basketball shoe.
Henderson debuted the PUMA Scoot Zeros II at the Portland Trail Blazers Media Day earlier this week. The sneaker is the next evolution of Henderson's signature basketball shoe.
Following the success of the original PUMA Scoot Zero chapter, the PUMA Scoot Zeros II delivers the same signature explosive on-court energy and a bold design inspired by Henderson himself.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, each new drop will feature a variety of colorways, storylines, and collaborations that celebrate Henderson's unique personality and playing style.
With the PUMA Scoot Zeros II, players will be locked and loaded, ready to change speed or direction on any trail they choose to blaze. The sleek and personalized design is complete with the iconic "S" branding.
The silhouette showcases innovative design features, including a new heel badge, a fast-eyeleting system, and a lockdown webbing support system.
The PUMA Scoot Zeros II is also packed with cutting-edge technology; the PWRtape, TPU Proplate, and Nitro midsole provide optimal performance and comfort.
Additionally, the shoe's high-performance rubber outsole features innovative Scoot branding and design cues inspired by Henderson's tech DNA.
The premier colorway of the PUMA Scoot Zeros II will drop on December 20, 2024. It will be available in full-family sizing at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs.
Henderson signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with Puma in June 2022. PUMA's gamble by investing in an unproven teenager on the NBA G League Ignite roster has paid off, as Henderson has one of the more exciting sneakers in the NBA.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.