Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's New Converse Shoes Honor His Son
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature basketball shoe has generated considerable attention among NBA fans and sneakerheads.
The only problem has been supply. It has been challenging for even the most diehard fans to get their hands on the Converse SHAI 001. The model has dropped in six colorways, selling out within minutes every time.
Luckily for fans, they will soon get another shot at buying the hottest hoop shoes on the market. Even better, it is a colorway that Gilgeous-Alexander has worn on the court during several NBA games.
Release Information
The Converse SHAI 001 'ARES GRAY' colorway launches globally at Converse.com and select retailers on Thursday, January 22. The shoes have a retail price of $130 in adult sizes.
The highly anticipated shoes already have an average resale price of $218 on the sneaker platform StockX, and fans can only expect the hype to grow as we get closer to the release date.
Design Details
Converse tells a story with every colorway of the SHAI 001. The 'ARES GRAY' tells a deeply personal one. It is an ode to Gilgeous-Alexander's son, Ares, and the gray hue of his eyes.
It also reflects the NBA MVP's game: sleek and versatile. Just as gray moves effortlessly between light and shadow, this colorway mirrors the way Gilgeous-Alexander shifts on the court and adapts to any challenge.
The 'ARES GRAY' captures that fluidity with a tonal gray execution that is sharp yet understated. Subtle contrasts and clean detailing emphasize the silhouette's sculpted lines. Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo details the tongue and insole, while Converse's Star Chevron anchors the heel.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the Converse SHAI 001 include a radial traction pattern that delivers multidirectional control. Plus, a forefoot Zoom Air provides responsive energy return.
Meanwhile, an over-lasted midsole helps ensure low, connected stability. It is built to move the way Gilgeous-Alexander does: consistent, precise, and always shifting.
The Converse SHAI 001 has enjoyed an incredible run; this tribute to his son is one of the most memorable chapters. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
