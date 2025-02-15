Shaq offers a popular TikTok influencer a lifetime sneaker supply
Shaquille O'Neal has transcended from being the most dominant big man the NBA has ever seen to a popular television personality, pitchman, and a titan in the business industry.
O'Neal is also one of the nicest athletes walking the planet. The Basketball Hall of Famer is known for his gracious acts and just demonstrated his generosity with a major offer to a popular social media personality.
The Rizzler, a popular eight-year-old TikTok star, recently went sneaker shopping with Complex for the network's YouTube series. In the video, The Rizzler admits to being a Shaq fan and is genuinely amazed at a pair of O'Neal's massive Reebok sneakers.
Complex caught up with O'Neal at NBA All-Star Weekend and showed him the video. O'Neal watched with a smile and said, "If you get his address, I'll send him a lifelong supply of my shoes."
Athletes and fans who want O'Neal's retro basketball shoes can still find them on the Reebok website and at select retailers.
During his legendary career, O'Neal wore Reebok when he played for the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers. He eventually started his own affordably-priced sneaker company but made a gigantic return to Reebok in an official capacity in 2023.
O'Neal is now the president of Reebok Basketball, and Allen Iverson is the vice president. O'Neal carried the brand in the 1990s and Iverson in the 2000s. Now, they are helping Reebok retain its rightful place in the performance basketball shoe industry.
Reebok's biggest signing has been WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, who has a signature sneaker line on the way in 2026. The brand has also signed NBA players and inked plenty of major NIL deals.
