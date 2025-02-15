Steph Curry's player-exclusive shoes are dropping at NBA All-Star Weekend
NBA All-Star Weekend is underway, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is dominating in the Bay Area as always. Curry has several exciting sneaker drops taking place this weekend.
Fans of Curry can come and immerse themselves in the multi-level brand experience dedicated to honoring Stephen Curry and showcasing some of his most unique pairs of shoes.
Under Armour and Curry Brand's retail activation at Shoe Palace's newest flagship store in Union Square (301-323 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102).
Now midway through his 16th season in the NBA, Curry has played in countless PE's over the years from Under Armour and Curry Brand. Together with Shoe Palace, the brands have selected six of Curry's memorable PE colorways and created a limited number of pairs for purchase.
These unique shoes have never been made available to the public before and will be released on Friday and Saturday at Under Armour and Curry Brand's activation at Shoe Palace Union Square.
The six colorways include: Curry 4 FloTro 'Roses' (February 14), Curry 4 FloTro 'Karaoke' (February 14), Curry 11 'Karaoke' (February 15), Curry 8 'We Believe' – Home (February 15), Curry 8 'We Believe' – Away (February 15), and the Curry 10 'Met Gala' (February 14).
In addition to the limited-run PE's for purchase, Shoe Palace, Under Amour and Curry Brand are auctioning off some of Curry's most exclusive pairs of sneakers.
Selected directly from Stephen's vault near the Chase Center, thirty pairs of Curry's shoes from the past twelve years (personal custom builds and PE's) will be sold in partnership with eBay. Each pair has been autographed by Stephen.
All proceeds from the auction will support the ongoing efforts of Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which works in partnership with Curry Brand to unlock access to and opportunities in sports for Oakland youth.
The Curry 12 'What The Bay', Curry Brand's latest signature shoe created specifically for All-Star Weekend, will also be featured and available for purchase at Shoe Palace in Union Square throughout the weekend.
Inspired by the two cities that anchor the Bay Area, San Francisco and Oakland, the mismatched pair was created specifically to celebrate Curry and his hometown as it plays host to the biggest weekend of basketball.
Curry Brand t-shirts celebrating Stephen Curry and the Bay will also be available at Shoe Palace for fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
