Shaq Had Blunt Two-Word Response on Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion’s Romance
No one may be blunter in the NBA media biz than Shaquille O'Neal.
The Los Angeles Lakers great shared his latest brutally honest take this week about the off-court budding romance between Klay Thompson and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and he didn't hold back one bit.
On Monday's episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, Shaq delivered a simple two-word response to hearing about the Dallas Mavericks star's newly launched relationship with Meg.
"Six weeks," Shaq said on the podcast. "The line is six weeks."
When asked whether he saw Thompson's relationship lasting until the upcoming NBA season, Shaq simply repeated his answer: "Six weeks."
Thompson publicly confirmed his long-rumored romance with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion in an Instagram post earlier this month, and the two have since been seen out and about as a couple. The loved-up pair made their red carpet debut at a gala in New York last week and have also posted videos of them working out in the gym together ahead of the Mavs guard's 13th NBA season.
"I have never dated somebody so kind,” Meg told Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy."
Still, Shaq clearly doesn't think the power couple will be together by the time Thompson suits up for Dallas in the fall. Only time will tell.