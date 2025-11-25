Skechers Teases Joel Embiid's Signature Basketball Shoe

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has missed most of this month due to an lingering right knee injury. However, Embiid is on the precipice of a major announcement next month with Skechers.

This week, Skechers shared a cryptic Instagram video for what is expected to be Embiid's first signature basketball shoe with the brand. The caption read, "The calm before the crossover. Fear the Footwork."

Embiid is seen wearing an unreleased basketball shoe with the message "12.4.25." The Southern California-based brand has not officially announced Embiid's debut hoop shoe.

Skechers JE1

Still, unofficial pictures of the model are circulating online in two colorways - one of which is worn by Embiid in the video.

Sneakerheads sleuthing on social media have already seen a black/blue/pink and white/black/red/gold colorways featuring "JE" on the tongue. It appears Skechers could be unveiling Embiid's signature logo and first basketball shoe at the same time.

Embiid started his NBA career with adidas, a natural fit after his college career with the Kansas Jayhawks. After his first sneaker deal, Embiid signed with Under Armour in 2018 and got his first signature shoe with the American company in 2020. Eventually, Embiid parted ways with Under Armour and officially announced a new sneaker deal with Skechers in April 2024.

Skechers' Growing Basketball Roster

Embiid has worn the Skechers SKX Float on the court and appeared in multiple advertisements for the brand off the court. The NBA MVP is one of Skechers' biggest signings since it re-entered the performance basketball market in October 2024.

Skechers has already been a great partner for Embiid. They celebrated his gold medal performance in the 2024 Summer Olympics with an all-gold colorway of the SKX FLOAT. A few months later, he debuted holiday-themed kicks on Christmas Day 2024.

Other Skechers athletes include Isaiah Hartenstein, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Jabari Walker, and Josh Green, as well as WNBA players Rickea Jackson, Kiki Iriafen, and Jackie Young.

NBA fans and sneakerheads can expect an official announcement from Skechers on December 4. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

