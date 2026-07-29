Indiana Fever Rising in WNBA Champion Prediction Market on Kalshi

The Indiana Fever are rising, and so is their price on Kalshi. Indiana has been on a tear over the last month, powered by the backcourt of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. Since July 1st, the Fever added 4% to their total price on Kalshi’s WNBA Championship board, bringing them to 9%.

They sit in the top-5 strongest prices behind the Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, and New York Liberty. Trading $10 on them to win the WNBA title this season at the time of writing profits $94.44 if they win.

2026 WNBA Championship - Kalshi

Minnesota Lynx 42%

Las Vegas Aces 17%

New York Liberty 13%

Indiana Fever 9%

Atlanta Dream 8%

Forcing the rise

The Fever are one of the hottest teams in July with a 7-2 record to this point, leaving them at 18-10 on the season and in fifth place in the league. It’s been the offense that has sparked things at 99.8 ppg, which is four points more than their league-leading season average.

At the forefront of it all is the backcourt duo of Clark and Mitchell. They are the top-two scorers for Indiana this season and have turned things up this month.

Mitchell took her 23.5 points and 43.1 3P% on the season and turned it into 27.3 points at 48.4% from deep over the last nine games.

While Clark’s scoring only jumped from 21.5 points to 22.1 points for the month so far, it’s been her three-point shooting that's improved from 35.4% to 37.7%. Clark’s MVP price on Kalshi has also jumped from 6% to 7% in the same span.

16 games remain on the Fever’s schedule this season, where they could really cut into the price even more with three games against Minnesota, two against New York, and one against Las Vegas remaining. They face the second-toughest remaining schedule in the league with opponents sitting at a .551 combined winning record.

Indiana finishes its July schedule on Friday at 10 p.m. EST on the road against the Portland Fire.

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