Sophie Cunningham & Chelsea Gray Star in Damian Lillard's Adidas Ad
Sneakerheads often bemoan the lack of authenticity in new kicks. Shoes either suffer from recycled ideas, poor marketing, or outrageous pricing.
None of that is the case for Damian Lillard's tenth signature adidas basketball shoe. Earlier this week, the adidas Dame X was unveiled on the same day the Milwaukee Bucks waived Lillard.
Even that shocking news cannot slow down the release of Lillard's affordably-priced hoop shoe. To help kick off the marketing campaign, adidas enlisted Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (watch it below).
Cunningham and Gray make cameos in the hilarious new commercial, which is well-deserved. After Cunningham's tussle with the Connecticut Sun, we lamented the fact that she was wearing $45 adidas basketball shoes.
Luckily, adidas is getting Cunningham some better hoop shoes and marketing her properly. Even better, Gray has been a longtime fan of Lillard's signature sneakers and is arguably the face of the adidas Dame line in the WNBA.
The adidas Dame X launched on July 3, 2025. Online shoppers can purchase the shoes for $90 in adult sizes and $70 in kid sizes on adidas.com.
As shown in the commercial, the adidas Dame X will drop in five initial colorways: Dame's Light, Brookfield, Dolla Red, Zero Metallic, and Kids Sta.
The adidas Dame X features a Lightstrike midsole for comfort and long-lasting responsiveness. Its stretch-woven upper allows for dynamic movement. Lastly, the multi-directional traction pattern on the generative rubber outsole provides a reliable grip on the court.
Basketball fans can expect another exciting year from the adidas Dame line in the WNBA and NBA. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the basketball world and beyond.
