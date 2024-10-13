Stanley Cups Enters Sneaker Space with Moolah Kicks
The historic momentum in women's basketball at every level - from WNBA TV viewership, to merchandise sales to college attendance to NIL deals - continues in the sneaker industry as the leading performance brand Moolah Kicks unveils new branding, footwear models and a historic collaboration ahead of the new basketball season.
The brand's latest sneaker collection - launching October 18 - will include two brand new Moolah Kicks models alongside made-to-match Stanley hydration products, marking the first footwear collaboration in the iconic food and drinkware brand's 111-year history.
Moolah Kicks' new Neovolt Pro v2 and Press Break v2 sneakers - with matching Stanley 30 oz. and 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers and a matching 24 oz. IceFlow Flip Straw Bottle - will be available exclusively online and in-store at more than 630 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations nationwide.
The launch comes serendipitously in conjunction with Moolah Kicks' WNBA endorser Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx advancing in the playoffs to face the New York Liberty in the finals.
Wearing the Y2K Pack Triple Double Pink GRL shoe, Williams' 23 points led the Lynx to a historic Game 1 overtime victory - down 18 points, the largest WNBA Finals comeback - while wearing. According to the brand, sales on MoolahKicks.com went up 300% after the game.
“I have loved playing in my Neovolt Pros and credit their performance to helping my team make the playoffs this year," said Williams. “The Neovolt Pro v2s are even better and demonstrated how Moolah Kicks continues to up its game for female ballers.”
With this launch, Moolah Kicks also reveals new branding that features a fresh logo - depicting a ball and net which also forms the letter M - incorporated into the design of each model.
“We are thrilled to unveil our new branding, launch two amazing new models and partner with a legendary brand like Stanley for its first footwear collaboration as elements of our Fall 2024 drop,” said Natalie White, Founder and CEO of Moolah Kicks.
The Neovolt Pro v2 ($124.99) features custom comfort via a webbing lacing system, dual ankle support thanks to notched wings that accommodate ankle braces and breathability courtesy of an engineered mesh upper. It will be available in seven colorways: Black, White, Red, Blue, Red/Aqua, Orange/Pink and Grey.
The Press Break v2 ($89.99) - built for girls - is an enhanced model featuring superior ankle support from its foam molded collar, optimal airflow via its air mesh tongue and premium durability from its woven upper, a TPU toe cap and new high abrasion rubber compound which provides court grip that will last all season. The Press Break v2 will launch in four colorways Black/Gold, Orange/Pink, Red/Aqua and White.
"Since our founding in 2020, Moolah has been the only brand committed to fueling women’s basketball exclusively and we remain dedicated to shaping the future of the game as we elevate, see and celebrate female hoopers across the United States," White continued.
Moolah Kicks' new models include the brand's signature “no break in, no burn” fit - unlike other athletic brands - means the inside of the sneaker is molded to biomechanically fit the female foot form which eliminates any break-in period or burning and reduces risk of knee, ankle and leg injury for female basketball players.
The brand's fall collection launches officially on October at DICK's Sporting Goods and via MoolahKicks.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.