New Balance's Retro Runner Could Be the Best Shoe of 2024
New Balance continues to dominate the fusion of throwback running shoe models with lifestyle designs and the brand's latest reissue from the 2000s era takes it to another level. But its latest release raises the bar for the rest of the crowded field.
The footwear brand has announced the relaunch of their beloved 740 running shoe that has been transformed into a highly wearable lifestyle staple, while staying true to its original design. The hype is speaking for itself on social media. Each new colorway is better than the last.
Originally a favorite among runners for the shoe's reliability and comfort, the 740 features exceptional pavement-pounding capabilities, Now, New Balance brings back the 740 with a nod to its original features, but tweaked for the everyday style of 2024.
According to the brand, the original 740 was the type of daily running shoe that would be worn into the ground with heavy miles and purchased again and again. This longtime fan favorite returns now from the archives with hopes of inspiring a new generation of devotees.
The New Balance 740 will be available globally starting October 16 at select retailers and via NewBalance.com. The suggested retail price is $110 in adult sizes. Once these kicks inevitably sell out, online shoppers will have to resort to sneaker resale websites.
“The 740 is not just a reinterpretation; it’s a rediscovery of what made the original so special," said Brian Lynn, New Balance's Global Vice President of Lifestyle.
Lynn continued, "We've preserved the essence of the 740, ensuring that the reissued model delivers the same level of comfort that runners loved, now in a design that fits seamlessly into modern wardrobes.”
Key features of this version of the White/Marsh Green and Sea Salt 740 include superior comfort via the plush cushioning and support that made the original a go-to for runners plus authentic detailing that pays homage to the 2000s era while still fitting into contemporary fashion.
The Boston-based brand first revealed an updated 740 model via their recent collaboration with Aminé. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.