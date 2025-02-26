Luka Doncic debuted his 4th signature sneaker against Mavericks
Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 107-99. It was a game that Luka Doncic had circled on his calendar since Dallas traded him to Los Angeles earlier this month.
Doncic made the absolute most out of the night by leading the way with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. Best of all, Doncic stood out in his fourth signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.
The Jordan Luka 4 made its official on-court debut in a white, green, and black colorway. Currently, there is no official release information, pricing, or tech specs for the model.
However, Jordan Brand usually launches new installments for Doncic's signature sneaker line in the Spring and Summer. Additionally, the last two models cost $130 in adult sizes. As always, Doncic's basketball shoes are designed to promote stability on the court to support his step-backs and cuts.
Online shoppers who cannot wait to buy Doncic's sneakers can find the Jordan Luka 3 in full-family sizing on the Nike website. Even better, some of the colorways have been marked down from their original retail price.
Jordan Brand's marketing was not just limited to the court. Before the game, Jumpman launched a new commercial starring Doncic that welcomed the NBA All-Star to Los Angeles.
Featuring one of Doncic's favorite cars, a Koenigsegg Regera, a pair of hands unscrews the "77" Texas license plate to install the "77" California license plate while the song "All My Ex's Live in Texas" plays in the background.
After starting his career with Nike, Doncic switched to Jordan Brand and eventually signed a massive contract extension with Jumpman in 2023. Doncic is one of four NBA players with a signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand.
Fans can expect Doncic and Jordan Brand to bring more heat to Los Angeles down the stretch of the regular season.
