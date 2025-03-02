Retro & Futuristic: Ranking the 10 trendiest shoes for Spring
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Goodbye February, and hello March. Longer days and warmer weather are on the way. That means only one thing - it is time to upgrade your sneaker rotation.
It is time for us to store away our dark, clunky winter shoes and start wearing something lighter and brighter. But what is in style? Ever-accelerating microtrends can overwhelm the savviest sneakerheads.
Luckily, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI is here to help. Below are the ten best sneakers that anyone can easily wear this Spring.
10. On Cloudtilt
Highlights: The On Cloudtilt fuses style and function to keep you feeling and looking good while you put in the miles. It is designed for all-day cushioning and support; these running silhouettes minimize distractions on high-energy runs so you can focus on having fun while you stride.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways with prices ranging from $130-$160 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.
9. Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Highlights: Taking early 2000s running to modern heights, it's a true tech meets low-key love story. Carve a new lane in the Nike Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth, and easy styling.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from 18 colorways for $160 in adult sizes on the Nike website and Foot Locker.
8. Nike P-6000
Highlights: The Nike P-6000 draws on the 2006 Nike Air Pegasus, bringing you a mash-up of iconic style that's breathable, comfortable, and evocative of that early-2000s vibe.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways for $83-110 in adult sizes on the Nike website and Foot Locker.
7. Nike Dunk Low
Highlights: The Nike Dunk Low features crisp overlays and original team colors. This basketball icon channels '80s vibes with premium leather in the upper that looks good and breaks in even better.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways for $110 in adult sizes (before discounts are applied) on the Nike website.
6. Air Jordan 1 Low
Highlights: Smooth, premium leather and classic Nike Air cushioning give you the quality and comfort you've come to expect from Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways for $125 in adult sizes on the Nike website and Foot Locker.
5. New Balance 740
Highlights: The original 740 was a daily runner. Now, it returns from the archives, poised to inspire a whole new generation of devotees. The 740 combines familiar elements of 2000s running inspiration.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from ten colorways for $110 in adult sizes on the New Balance website and Foot Locker.
4. Nike Book 1
Highlights: A performance basketball shoe on the list of trendiest sneakers? You better believe it. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's debut hoop shoe cracked the code and has given us plenty of classic colorways.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways with prices ranging from $103-$150 in adult sizes on the Nike website and Foot Locker.
3. New Balance 530
Highlights: The original New Balance 530 combined turn-of-the-millennium aesthetics with the reliability of a high-mileage running shoe. The reintroduced 530 applies a contemporary, everyday style outlook to this performance-minded design.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from eight colorways for under $100 in adult sizes on the New Balance website and Foot Locker.
2. adidas Spezial
Highlights: The adidas Spezial was first introduced for handball in 1979, and few things have changed with the silhouette. They still feature a high-quality, robust upper and classic details that complete the timeless design. All those same details still hold strong against the grind.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from over a dozen colorways with prices ranging from $110-$130 in adult sizes on the adidas website and Foot Locker.
1. adidas Gazelle
Highlights: Once a trainer, now a timeless icon, the adidas Gazelle pairs a suede upper with a gum rubber outsole for a retro look that's perfect for casual wear. The contrast heel tab and 3-stripes complete the stylish design.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from over a dozen styles for $120-$125 in adult sizes on the adidas website and Foot Locker.
