LeBron James makes a "promise" to his daughter with pink Nike sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
One of the biggest storylines of the NBA season has been LeBron James teaming up with his oldest son, Bronny. The father-son duo have garnered a lot of attention surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers.
If LeBron continues to play at this rate, he will still be in the league when it is time for his youngest son, Bryce, to be drafted by the Lakers. But what about the youngest member of the James family?
LeBron's youngest child and only daughter, Zhuri, has an outsized influence on the family and their sneaker legacy. Zhuri has served as the inspiration for multiple shoes and colorways, including a newly-released style.
The Nike LeBron 22 SN just dropped in the "Promise" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The performance model features more premium materials than other colorways and tells an incredible story with its pink aesthetic.
Most fans would be stumped when asked to guess the favorite color of "James Gang." But it is Pink, at Zhuri's request. Since then, it's been worn by both his sons on the court during their last high school home games.
Additionally, LeBron regularly wears pink shoes in honor of his daughter on the court. This special design celebrates their officially unofficial shade of choice.
The "Promise" colorway features a beautiful blend of Pink Foam, Pinksicle, Hyper Pink, and hints of Photo Blue.
The Nike LeBron 22 features a large forefoot Air Zoom unit that is curved to bend in multiple directions. It provides energy return for fast and responsive cornering and offers a flexible court feel that moves naturally with your foot.
Meanwhile, the bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the heel adds cushioning and support. Additionally, a tough plastic plate in the midsole and sturdy, wing-shaped pieces on both sides of the shoe provide stability. Lastly, the multidirectional traction pattern offers grip to the hardwood.
Basketball and sneakers are part of the James family business, and Zhuri is at the heart of it all. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
