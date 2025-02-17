Steph Curry's sneakers sold out after he won All-Star Game MVP
While much was different at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, some things remained the same, such as Stephen Curry's never-ending reign as the most clutch player in the league.
Even without LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing due to injuries, Curry had no problem leading Team Shaq to victory in the first-ever All-Star Tournament.
The Golden State Warriors point guard showed up for the biggest moments as always. During his MVP performance, Curry wore his 12th signature sneaker in a colorway that paid homage to the Bay Area.
Curry wore the Curry 12 in the "What The Bay" colorway. Designed for the All-Star Game, the shoes hit shelves on Friday and were completely sold out in adult sizes on the Under Armour website by the conclusion of the game. Luckily, online shoppers can still find the kicks in smaller sizes for children.
Inspired by the two cities that define the Bay Area: San Francisco and Oakland, this elevated mismatched pair features two complementary color palettes, each with unique design elements to reflect the spirit of both cities.
Representing San Francisco, the left sneaker showcases an airbrushed blue-and-gray gradient suede upper, symbolizing the city's notorious fog, with red accents on the TPU sidewall, heel counter and heel tab for the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
In contrast, the right shoe representing Oakland pops with a vibrant airbrushed orange-and-yellow gradient suede upper, paying tribute to the city's vibrant sunsets, while the light gray TPU sidewall, heel counter, and heel tab emulate the Bay Bridge.
Each city's respective gridlines are displayed on the sockliners as well as embossed on the TPU sidewall of each shoe.
San Francisco and Oakland's area codes, "415" and "510", can be found on the tongue of each shoe and are interchangeable with a Velcro backing, giving some extra Bay Area flare to Curry's best signature shoe yet.
Last night was another big moment for the Curry 12. Curry wore the model when he made history at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and again during his NBA All-Star Game MVP performance. What is next for the Curry 12?
Additionally, Under Armour and Curry Brand had a strong weekend. The brands put on a show all weekend long with activations and events that appealed to fans at all levels.
