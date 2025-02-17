Steph Curry's sneakers sold out after he won All-Star Game MVP

IT WAS STEPH CURRY'S SHOW IN THE BAY 🤩



🌟 20 PTS

🌟 10 REB

🌟 6 3PM

🌟 W



He takes home his 2nd Kobe Bryant Trophy as he wins the #KiaAllStarMVP at 2025 #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/62ArXQffSB