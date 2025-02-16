Victor Wembanyama's luxurious "Black Label" Nike shoes are out now
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Of the many exciting sneaker releases taking place in San Francisco for NBA All-Star Weekend, perhaps none are more hyped up than Nike's "Black Label" collection.
All of Nike's signature athletes, plus San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, are getting shoes with all-black designs to cut out noise and sports materials that embody each silhouette's namesake athlete.
Making the basketball shoes even more sought after, the quantity of each silhouette coincides with the year each Nike athlete was born. Luckily for athletes and fans, Wembanyama's player-exclusive colorway is still available online.
The Nike G.T. Hustle 3 Black Label "Victor Wembanyama" colorway is available on the Nike website and at Foot Locker for $220 in adult sizes in limited supplies. Online shoppers interested in the rare kicks should act fast.
According to Nike, Wembanyama's shoes are for the one who's up next, featuring an extraterrestrial graphic paired with the All-Star's signature alien logo and a glow-in-the-dark alien footprint.
Inspired by his otherworldly playmaking, this special Nike G.T. Hustle 3, featuring double-stacked Air Zoom cushioning for outlasting your opponents, has an embroidered graphic and Wemby's celestial logo. The shoe is finished with Wembanyama's "Be Unique" motto along the upper.
Wembanyama officially signed with Nike before the Spurs selected him with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.
The 7'4" Frenchman has lived up to the hype so far on the basketball court, earning the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Nike celebrated the accomplishment earlier this year by supplying Wembanyama with Star Wars-themed shoes.
Wembanyama does not yet have his own signature sneaker line, but one should be on the way within the next few years. Nike has already given Wembanyama his own logo and highlighted his otherworldly abilities in multiple marketing campaigns.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Kyrie Irving debuted his 2nd signature sneaker at NBA All-Star Weekend .
Vanessa Bryant teases the all-black Nike Kobe 5 "Year of the Mamba" colorway.
Stephen Curry's player-exclusive sneakers are available at NBA All-Star Weekend.
Adidas unveiled the Dame X and the Don 7 as well as other unreleased styles at NBA All-Star Weekend.
Converse unveils Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 1st signature sneaker.