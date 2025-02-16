Kyrie Irving debuted his 2nd signature sneaker at NBA All-Star Weekend
There has been no shortage of exciting sneaker stories coming out of San Francisco this weekend. The Bay Area is playing host to the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, and all of the most popular players and brands are bringing the heat to the hardwood.
While it is hard to compete with the established American brands in the NBA, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, and ANTA are making sure they will not be outshined during the annual festivities.
During yesterday's NBA All-Star practice, Irving debuted his second signature ANTA basketball shoe. As if that was not newsworthy enough, fans have immediately embraced the unreleased hoop shoe.
The ANTA KAI 2 does not have an official launch date, pricing, or tech specs. However, we can see that ANTA used a design language similar to Irving's popular debut sneaker with the Chinese brand.
Even better, ANTA and Irving included some incredible attention to detail with the multi-color fuzzy laces and mesmerizing patterns stitched across the upper.
Irving's Native American heritage played a significant role in shaping his signature line, most notably with his moccasin-inspired shoes, which he debuted during the NBA Playoffs last year. It appears that the theme will continue with the ANTA KAI 2.
Irving parted ways with Nike in 2022 and eventually partnered with ANTA in 2023. Irving became the Chief Creative Officer for the ANTA Basketball and instantly elevated the brand to new heights.
Online shoppers in the United States can find Irving's sneakers at ANTA, Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, and KICKS CREW.
With his global influence, Irving has helped ANTA expand its reach beyond China, appealing to athletes and fans in the United States. Irving has used his popularity in the league to sign three NBA players to sneaker deals for ANTA to represent Team Kyrie.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend still has another day full of action, which is sure to bring more exciting developments to the sneaker world.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
