Watch Michael Jordan lace up his Air Jordans before 1985 NBA All-Star Game
There have been songs, books, television shows, and movies dedicated to Michael Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line. However, there is a major shortage of actual footage of Jordan wearing his iconic kicks during the early days of his career.
Back in the mid-1980s, watching NBA games required a lot of work. Video equipment was equally hard to come by during that time. That is why a recently unearthed video from 1985 is delighting basketball fans and sneakerheads.
NBA Kicks, the league's official social media channel dedicated to footwear, recently shared a video of Jordan lacing up his Air Jordan 1 sneakers before the 1985 NBA All-Star Game. Check out the 40-second video below.
Not much of the discussion inside the locker room can be made out in the video, but Jordan's smile is unmistakable. Fast forward four decades, and Jordan Brand is celebrating its "40 Years of Greatness" campaign in epic fashion.
Even the athletes and fans who cannot attend this year's All-Star Game in San Francisco can enjoy the viral marketing and choose from several highly-anticipated sneaker releases this weekend.
Online shoppers can buy the Air Jordan 1 in various styles in full-family sizing on the Nike website. The old-school basketball shoe is no longer considered a performance model, but it has transcended the sport to become a staple in the rotation of sneakerheads all over the world.
Jordan debuted his first signature sneaker in November 1984, and the shoes were eventually launched to the public in April 1985.
Thanks to Jordan's unbelievable popularity and the model's fresh design, the Air Jordan line immediately took flight and never came back to Earth. Of course, it was not without its own drama as the NBA tried to ban the red and black sneakers (a marketing gift to Nike).
With all eyes on tonight's NBA All-Star Game, fans can expect Jordan Brand to bring the heat. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
