LaMelo Ball's New PUMA Shoes Channel Dystopian Outdoor Vibes
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has one of the most exciting signature basketball shoe lines in the NBA. However, unlike most of his peers, Ball also has a successful lifestyle sneaker line that is equally riveting.
On Monday, PUMA officially announced a new chapter of Ball's LaFrancé brand. The PUMA LaFrancé RNR is a sneaker that takes design cues from lifestyle running shoes, dystopian outdoor vibes, and Ball's energetic personal style.
Created in collaboration with Ball's lifestyle brand LaFrancé, the newest star in the Museum of Heem is the LaFrancé RNR. The all-new lifestyle sneaker makes its debut in the "Flare" colorway, an earth-toned style covered in topographic details.
The "Flare" colorway features a clay-colored upper complemented by shades of blue, yellow, and orange. The LaFrancé logo appears on the tongues in orange, Ball's secondary '1' logo pops off the toes, while the PUMA cat peaks through the sidewall panel.
According to the product description, it is an artifact of unlimited potential. The RNR proves without doubt that Ball is "Not From Here."
The PUMA LaFrancé RNR Flare launches on Friday, August 1. Shoppers can buy the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, PUMA Flagship stores, Foot Locker, Champs, JD Sports, and Snipes.
Additionally, fall is right around the corner. That means Ball's fifth signature basketball shoe will be announced before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.
