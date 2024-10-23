Anthony Edwards Debuts 'Gold Medal' Sneakers Against Lakers
NBA Opening Night is always one of the best opportunities for sneaker brands to unveil their newest products. Adidas and Anthony Edwards did just that during Tuesday night's nationally televised season opener between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Edwards tallied 27 points and six rebounds in the losing effort. But the his personal highlight of the game had to have been his adidas sneakers. Edwards debuted his first signature sneaker in a colorway inspired by the Olympic gold medal he won this Summer.
During last night's game, Edwards debuted the adidas AE 1 Low in the 'Gold Medal' colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the sneakers.
During Edwards' time playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, he wore three patriotic colorways of his signature adidas sneakers. After Edwards won a gold medal, adidas threw a party in his honor and presented him with the gold sneakers.
The 'Gold Medal' colorway featured a Metallic Gold TPU cage contrasted by a black upper. The glossy gold adidas logo on the heels and white-speckled laces provide the finishing touches to the clean kicks.
There has been mixed messaging surrounding the release of the gold basketball shoes. The good news is that online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the adidas AE 1 Mid and Low in full-family sizing on the adidas website.
Edwards debuted the mid-top and low-cut versions of his first signature sneaker last season. Edwards' debut hoop shoe was so popular that it forced adidas to delay the NBA All-Star's second signature sneaker. While that is extremely rare, it is a pleasant problem for adidas to experience.
In addition to debuting an eye-catching colorway of his hit hoop shoe, Edwards also starred in a new adidas advertisement. Before last night's game, adidas dropped a hilarious new video where Edwards takes a lie detector test.
Now that the NBA season has officially tipped off, fans can expect adidas and Edwards to make more noise in the sneaker industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.