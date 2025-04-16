Stephen Curry's 'Saturn' Sneaker Pack Drops for NBA Playoffs
Last night, the Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the Western Conference Playoffs with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Today, Curry Brand is building on the hype with an exciting sneaker release.
Since the launch of Stephen Curry's 12th signature sneaker, several colorways have dropped in space-themed designs. The Curry 12 'Saturn' continues that exciting campaign.
The Curry 12 'Saturn' officially drops this Friday, April 18, on UA.com, at Under Armour Brand Houses, and through select retail partners.
In addition to the Curry 12, the 'Saturn' colorway will extend across two more silhouettes: the Curry 4 FloTro and Curry 1 FloTro Lux, both releasing in the Saturn colorway on April 18. Prices range from $90-$140 in kid and adult sizes.
Curry debuted the kicks on Tuesday night in the Golden State Warriors' play-in victory over the Memphis Grizzles.
The 'Saturn' colorway draws inspiration from the sixth planet from the sun, known for its stunning rings and powerful gravitational pull.
Just as Saturn exerts a force on everything around it, Curry shifts the game, pulling in defenders and attracting attention with every movement on the court.
Curry's four NBA championship rings connect to Saturn's iconic rings, thought to be formed from shattered moons, comets, and asteroids, fragments held together by sheer gravity.
That same interstellar force is replicated in Curry's game: undeniable, magnetic, and groundbreaking.
The Curry 12 'Saturn' features a neutral base lit up with vibrant colors, designed to reflect what you might see when looking at Saturn through a telescope, a blend of beauty, energy, and chaos, all in orbit.
Curry has not missed with the colorways of his new and retro basketball shoes this year. Just as he bends the game to his will, Curry continues to shake up the sneaker world with every new release.
