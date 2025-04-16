LeBron James, Nike, & Monopoly Expand Epic Collaboration
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for another NBA Championship run, and LeBron James continues to make power moves on and off the court.
Continuing their successful run of multiple Monopoly-themed LeBron 22 silhouettes, Nike and Monopoly, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, have teamed up again to drop the latest installment of the LeBron NXXT Genisus.
The Monopoly x Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus offers a reimagined look on James's secondary signature model.
The fusion is a stylish combination of basketball culture and the nostalgia of the iconic board game, making the Monopoly x Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus a must-have for basketballers and sneaker collectors.
Featuring lightweight, supportive mesh and flexible Air Zoom cushioning for all-game speed and power, the LeBron NXXT Genisus comes equipped with the latest sneaker innovations to transform your game in the spirit of “King James.”
Giving a nod to Monopoly, one of James's favorite board games, the shoe has design elements such as special tags on the sidewall and insoles, a monopoly tag on the Swoosh, and embroidered $500 bill insignia on the medial midfoot.
With its extra-durable rubber outsole, the Monopoly x Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus provides traction for outdoor court, just in time for spring and summer play.
Also, the rear segment of the midsole comes in Persian Violet and Glacier Ice outsole with zig-zag purple lines accented with a small Monopoly tag.
The limited-edition shoes cost $160 in adult sizes and are available on Nike.com. The fun does not stop there.
The year-long collaboration also includes a special edition of the iconic board game honoring James's NBA career. However, this game is not available for public purchase. So, it will be tough for most fans to find.
The MONOPOLY: LeBron James Edition board was created by WS Game Company, a premier board game licensee of Hasbro.
The company thoughtfully crafted the game to feature hidden details throughout that pay homage to James's legendary career on and off the court as he plays his 22nd season and celebrates his 22nd signature shoe with Nike.
