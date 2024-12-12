Quincy Olivari Officially Signs Sneaker Deal with Curry Brand
It has been an eventful month for Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari. The rookie made his NBA debut and met his childhood idol, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Best of all, Olivari has officially signed a sneaker deal with Curry Brand. On Thursday, Curry Brand announced that it had signed Olivari to a multiyear partnership.
As part of this deal, Olivari will wear exclusively Curry Brand and Under Armour basketball shoes on the court and serve as a brand ambassador for Curry Brand off the court.
"As we continue to build out our elite roster of athletes at Curry Brand, we're adding dynamic players such as Quincy Olivari who will give us more versatility in the sneaker and performance space," said Stephen Curry, President of Curry Brand.
Curry continued, "I'm proud to have him join our Curry Brand team and this is somewhat of a full circle moment for us. I'm a big fan of his game and his work ethic, and it's an honor to know he believes in our brand and what we're doing on and off the court."
A rising star on the Lakers' South Bay G League team averaging 23 points, 6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, Olivari made headlines earlier this year when he played against the Warriors and Stephen Curry, his basketball hero.
Growing up, Olivari wanted to be just like Curry, wearing his autographed jersey to bed most nights. He had the chance to meet Stephen at the Lakes Warriors preseason matchup and his emotional post-game reflections on that moment with Stephen went viral.
"I'm very excited to be a part of Curry Brand," said Olivari. "Steph's journey is all about being underrated but believing in yourself and knowing that you belong. Representing that mindset and being a part of what he is building with this brand is just an incredible opportunity and I am grateful that our paths crossed earlier this year to make this all possible."
Spurred on by that connection, the Curry Brand team has worked behind the scenes the last few months to bring Olivari officially into the Curry Brand family, which has expanded from just one athlete (Stephen Curry) last September to five official athletes with this latest announcement.
"With his connection to Stephen and his talent on the court, we wanted to make sure Quincy was officially a part of our family," said Ryan Drew, GM of Curry Brand.
Drew concluded, "When we look to expand our athlete roster, we are looking for great athletes who share our values and want to be a part of what we are building here. Quincy has so much good about him on and off the court, and we have no doubt this will be a positive partnership for both of us."
Olivari is the second active NBA player to sign with the brand, which also includes Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox whose signature shoe, the Fox 1, just dropped last week.
Curry Brand also has Japanese sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga, who currently plays for the Indiana Mad Ants G League team, and sophomore standout MiLaysia Fulwiley from the University of South Carolina, on their roster.
Of course, Seth Curry has been a part of the brand and Under Armour family on and off the court since the launch of Curry Brand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.