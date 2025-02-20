Taylor Hill shows the Alo Runner Collection is a force of nature
Alo, the premier fashion and lifestyle brand renowned for luxury activewear rooted in mind-body wellness, continues to redefine performance footwear with the expansion of its highly acclaimed Runner Collection.
The latest drop introduces three new neutral colorways—Espresso, Gravel, and Grey—seamlessly merging high-performance innovation with elevated street style, reimagining how movement and fashion coexist.
Leading the campaign is supermodel and actress Taylor Hill, whose effortless grace and athleticism are captured against the awe-inspiring, untapped landscape of Death Valley, California.
The expansive, open terrain serves as more than just a backdrop—it is an extension of the story, a powerful visual representation of the freedom, resilience, and connection that running fosters.
Each shot encapsulates the essence of movement as meditation, with Hill immersed in the rhythmic flow of breath and motion, embodying the euphoric state of a runner's high—a moment where mind and body align in perfect harmony: unburdened, powerful, and free.
Against the golden dunes, rugged canyons, and endless horizons, she moves with intentionality and grace, illustrating how running is a state of being, a form of self-expression, and a means of grounding oneself in the present.
"Running is my meditation—a rhythm of breath and motion that grounds me, clears my mind, and pushes me forward," says Taylor Hill.
"I run to challenge myself, to release, to process, and to feel strong. Running makes me feel limitless, a force of nature, moving in harmony with the world around me."
The Campaign: A Moving Meditation
The campaign's setting in Death Valley, known for its ethereal, untamed beauty and extreme conditions, mirrors the transformative power of running—a journey of pushing limits, embracing discomfort, and finding clarity in the movement.
Just as the terrain is shaped by the elements over time, runners are shaped by their practice, evolving with every stride. Hill's presence in this open space underscores Alo's belief that movement is limitless and that running is not just about speed or distance—it's about the energy, intention, and feeling of being truly alive.
"This campaign bridges the gap between meditation and running, creating a space where movement isn't just about performance—it's about intention, self-discovery, and the energy that connects us to the world around us," says Summer Nacewicz, Alo's Executive VP of Creative and Marketing.
"Shot in the vast, raw beauty of Death Valley, the campaign's setting symbolizes the limitless connection between mind, body, and nature. Taylor Hill brings an effortless authenticity to this narrative, embodying the powerful synergy of breath and movement that defines The Runner."
Performance Meets Style: A Natural Evolution
Building on the success of its Q3 2024 launch, the new Espresso, Gravel, and Grey Runners introduce a sophisticated, monochromatic aesthetic designed to complement Alo's signature colors for a head-to-toe styling approach.
These earthy tones connect back to Alo's core color palette, pairing seamlessly with Alo's Scrunch Socks for a modern, studio-to-street look.
More than just a running shoe, the Alo Runner is carefully crafted to enhance both performance and style, proving that performance footwear isn't just about running- it's about elevating every step, every breath, and every moment in motion.
"Our footwear category has experienced substantial year-over-year growth, a testament to the power of movement when it's rooted in both performance and intention. At Alo, we believe wellness is a full-body experience—one that starts from the ground up," said Abby Gordon Alo's Chief Merchandise and Design Officer.
Gordon continued, "Expanding The Runner collection is a natural evolution of our commitment to mindful movement, blending innovation with style to create footwear that not only performs but also elevates every step. As we continue to build equity in full-flood styling, we're ensuring that every detail of an Alo look is intentional—including footwear.
The new tonal additions to The Runner seamlessly integrate with our core colorways, reinforcing our commitment to head-to-toe styling that unites performance and fashion. Expect more innovation, more expansion, and more ways to move in style."
Availability and Pricing
The Alo Runner in Espresso, Gravel, and Grey launches on February 20, 2025, priced at $185 in adult sizes. It is designed for versatility and performance. This must-have sneaker is ready to elevate your run—whether on trails, roads, or city streets.
Engineered for Performance and Purpose
Designed to elevate every run, the Alo Runner is carefully crafted to enhance both performance and style—proving that footwear isn't just about running but about elevating every step, breath, and moment in motion.
Breathable Engineered Mesh Upper optimizes airflow and is made with 70% recycled materials. The Dynamic Dual-Density Midsole ensures soft impact, high responsiveness, and optimal comfort.
Meanwhile, the Extra-Firm Crash Pad Cushioning provides stability and structure at the heel. The Reflective Details enhance visibility and standout style. Lastly, the Multi-Terrain Outsole Grip Pods deliver ultimate traction on track, road, and trail. The Stabilizing Heel Clip keeps feet locked in and slip-free.
