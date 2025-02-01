HOKA Speed Loafer: The Most Stylish Running Shoe of 2025 (So Far)
The most talked about sneaker releases of 2025 so far hasn't been a basketball shoe or a celebrity collaboration; it has been a loafer. Yes, you read that correctly.
Some have wondered how could one of the most popular running shoe companies do this? However, HOKA has proven that it can deliver on performance and style.
HOKA, the global running shoe brand fusing performance and lifestyle, has officially launched its first Speed Loafer that they view as a "a category-disrupting hybrid with 100% HOKA DNA."
This innovative DNA took the sneaker world by storm in 2024, providing HOKA fans with a trail sole on a tassel loafer. This expands their lifestyle category with a reimagined, fashion-forward silhouette.
Iconic tooling from the Speedgoat 5 nods to HOKA's trail chops while a custom speed tassel and an opulent leather and suede upper add premium materializations for an upleveled look.
According to HOKA, the brand now steps into uncharted territory with the Speed Loafer, calling it a "masterful and seamless fusion of timeless sophistication and trail-inspired performance."
HOKA's Speed Loafer is available now globally at HOKA.com, HOKA stores and select retail partners for $185 in adult sizes. Online shoppers need to act fast as these daring shoes have proven to be popular.
The loafer launch comes in the heels of HOKA's recent stylish Kaha 3 GTX hiking shoe and new ultra-cushioned Bondi 9 running shoe.
Additionally, HOKA has signed two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee as their latest brand amabassador. Quite a start for the brand in 2025 and there is no signs of it slowing down anytime soon.
