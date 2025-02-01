Kicks

HOKA Speed Loafer: The Most Stylish Running Shoe of 2025 (So Far)

HOKA has dropped a stylish loafer that features premium quality and performance technology.

Michael Ehrlich

The HOKA Speed Loafer in the "Black/Black" colorway. / HOKA

The most talked about sneaker releases of 2025 so far hasn't been a basketball shoe or a celebrity collaboration; it has been a loafer. Yes, you read that correctly.

Some have wondered how could one of the most popular running shoe companies do this? However, HOKA has proven that it can deliver on performance and style.

HOKA, the global running shoe brand fusing performance and lifestyle, has officially launched its first Speed Loafer that they view as a "a category-disrupting hybrid with 100% HOKA DNA."

The HOKA Speed Loafer in the "Black/Black" colorway. / HOKA

This innovative DNA took the sneaker world by storm in 2024, providing HOKA fans with a trail sole on a tassel loafer. This expands their lifestyle category with a reimagined, fashion-forward silhouette.

Iconic tooling from the Speedgoat 5 nods to HOKA's trail chops while a custom speed tassel and an opulent leather and suede upper add premium materializations for an upleveled look.

MORE: Ranking the 10 best running shoes of 2024.

According to HOKA, the brand now steps into uncharted territory with the Speed Loafer, calling it a "masterful and seamless fusion of timeless sophistication and trail-inspired performance."

The HOKA Speed Loafer in the "Black/Black" colorway. / HOKA

HOKA's Speed Loafer is available now globally at HOKA.com, HOKA stores and select retail partners for $185 in adult sizes. Online shoppers need to act fast as these daring shoes have proven to be popular.

The loafer launch comes in the heels of HOKA's recent stylish Kaha 3 GTX hiking shoe and new ultra-cushioned Bondi 9 running shoe.

Additionally, HOKA has signed two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee as their latest brand amabassador. Quite a start for the brand in 2025 and there is no signs of it slowing down anytime soon.

Athletes and fans can stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their most important footwear news from the running shoe industry and beyond.

Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

