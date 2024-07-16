The Adidas AE 1 Low Officially Hits Shelves This Week
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is currently leading Team USA as it begins its march to a gold medal. Simultaneously, Edwards and adidas are launching the hottest hoop shoe of the summer (maybe even the year).
On Tuesday morning, adidas Basketball unveiled the latest iteration of the iconic AE 1 franchise with the AE 1 Low. The low-top model is an extension of Edwards' continued success with his signature sneaker line.
Fans got their first look at the AE 1 Low during the NBA Playoffs. Edwards debuted the model and followed it up with several colorways that drove sneakerheads wild on social media. After months of anticipation, the AE 1 Low is finally hitting shelves.
Below is the latest campaign video from the brand and a breakdown ofeverything shoppers must know about the sneakers.
Inspired by Ant's rise to the top after only four seasons, the AE 1 Low "Ascent" colorway will debut on July 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. EST alongside the AE 1 Mid "Ascent". Additional AE 1 Low colorways will be released in 2024.
The AE 1 Low retails for $110 and will be available exclusively at Foot Locker, the adidas app, and select adidas stores. Additionally, the AE 1 Mid retails for $120 and will be available exclusively via the adidas app, select adidas stores, and global retailers.
The AE 1 Low continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
The model features a futuristic design with meticulous precision along with the same AE 1 innovative features crafted to the specifications of Edwards, including:
- Generative Support Wing: This bold and distinct TPU design provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
- Light Boost: The new Light Boost guarantees maximum energy return on the court without adding to the shoe's overall weight
- Herringbone Outsole: The enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court
The campaign videos showcase Edwards' unwavering self-belief and transformative impact on the basketball world in just four NBA seasons. His dynamic playing style features gravity-defying acrobatics, versatile scoring skills, and unwavering commitment to defense, making him an NBA icon.
"This summer, no one is keeping up with the AE 1 Low," said Edwards. "We dropped the top on your favorite hooper's favorite hoop shoe, perfect for leaving the defense looking silly. Believe that."
Edwards is going for gold this summer in the basketball world and the sneaker industry. Something tells us he will succeed in both. Believe that. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
Further Reading: Anthony Edwards has signed a multi-year contract extension with adidas.