The Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" is still sitting on shelves
After a slow start with a few uninspired colorways, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe has finally hit its stride. The Nike Book 1 has dropped in several exciting styles in recent months.
Best of all, the scarcity of the sneaker has faded away as well. Athletes and fans are finally able to get their hands on the shoe that looks so good on and off the court.
Surprisingly, one of the most sought-after colorways is still sitting on shelves. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of how online shoppers can buy the Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" or "Cortez" colorway at retail price.
Athletes and fans can buy the Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" or "Cortez" colorway for $140 in most adult sizes on the Foot Locker website. The shoes launched on January 24 in the Nike SNKRS app but have found their way to select retailers.
The "Cortez" colorway features a classic combination of White, Varsity Red, and just a hint of Varsity Blue. Its blend of real and synthetic leather combined with seesaw detailing drum up design elements from one of the most famous Nike Cortez models ever made.
Additionally, the canvas in the upper maintains a workwear-inspired feel fueled by Book's hardy approach to the game. Other important details include the classic Nike Swoosh logo on the heels and Booker's signature logo on the tongues.
Like every other colorway of the Nike Book 1, this popular colorway features the same performance tech specs. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
Whether fans look at the shoe and see the Nike Cortez or think just of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, they cannot go wrong with the classic white, red, and blue style.
Booker and Nike have stepped up their game with new colorways lately and the best is still yet to come. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
