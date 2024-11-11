The Air Jordan 3 "Cement Grey" is 25% Off Online
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan never won an NBA Championship in his third signature sneaker, but the model holds an important place in footwear history. The Air Jordan 3 is credited for getting Jordan's embryonic sneaker line back on track in 1988.
Not only is the old-school basketball shoe responsible for the continuation of the iconic Air Jordan line, but it is still beloved by sneakerheads all over the world.
Fashion trends have come and gone over the past few decades, yet the Air Jordan 3 stands the test of time. While the retail price of $200 is too high of a barrier for most fans, online shoppers have a rare chance to buy the kicks in a traditional colorway at a discount.
The Air Jordan 3 "Cement Grey" hit shelves with a retail price of $200 in adult sizes on August 31, 2024. The kicks have hung around online long enough to be marked down by 25% for a limited time. Online shoppers can redeem the discount by using the code "TREATYOURSELF" at checkout on the Nike website.
The "Cement Grey" colorway sports a Summit White leather upper contrasted by a Cement Grey midsole. The iconic elephant print appears on the heels and toe guards. The Fire Red Jumpman logo pops off the tongues to provide the finishing touch.
While the Air Jordan 3 has aged off of the basketball court, its classic style is perfect for casual use. The genuine and synthetic leathers offer a durable, supportive feel. Meanwhile, a foam midsole with an Air-Sole unit in the heel and forefoot for street-ready cushioning.
Nike's online sales event will not last forever, nor will the Air Jordan 3 "Cement Grey" while it is marked down. So, fans should act fast if they want a piece of sneaker history.
The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, so stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.