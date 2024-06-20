The Air Jordan 3 Will Take Over Football Fields This Fall
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Jordan Brand already dominates the basketball and lifestyle spaces, but now has their eyes are on the football gridiron. With recent momentum on the NFL side with athletes Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Plus, the iconic sportswear brand has recently added to their star-studded NFL roster with Los Angeles Rams' rookie sensation Puka Nacua and Raiders' All-Pro defender Maxx Crosby.
In the college ranks, Michigan last season became the first Jordan-sponsored team to win a football National Championship with alum and ESPN talent Desmond Howard even crediting the partnership - on-air during the College Football Playoff's Championship pregame show - as a reason his alma mater would win it all.
Now players at every level can rock an iconic Jordan silhouette on the football field this season with the upcoming launch of Air Jordan 3 cleats in the 'Black Cement' colorway.
Expected to release this Fall, the cleat mirrors the 'Black Cement' signature look - with an upper of tumbled black leather mixed with grey elephant print on the toe and heel and the red Jumpman logo on the tongue - but the white outsole now featuring cleats.
The defending college football National Champions even previewed a Michigan colorway, expected to debut on-field this Fall when the Wolverines look to repeat. This launch will no doubt catch potential recruits' eyes and play into the brand edge that Howard alluded to last season.
"I believe it all started when they (Michigan) signed with Jumpman because when they did that, it gave them credibility with a lot of recruits they wanted," Howard shared on ESPN. "And I think that Michigan tonight will be the first football team, sponsored by Jumpman, to win the National Championship."
Athletes and fans can stock up on Jordan Brand gear for on and off the football field by vising the Nike website.
Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 3 cleats are expected to launch this fall for $200 in adult sizes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
