Devin Booker Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' With the Suns Ahead of 2025-26 Season
The Suns ended their four-year playoff streak in 2024-25 when they missed the postseason for the first time since '20. Devin Booker, who is entering his 11th season with the Suns, is ready to make it back to the playoffs. And, he wants to finally win a championship.
In his press conference at Suns media day on Wednesday, Booker said the elusive NBA title is considered "unfinished business" for him.
"I have unfinished business here, I know how much [a championship] would mean to this city and this organization," Booker said. "That's my job as a leader, that's my responsibility for being a franchise player."
As for what the Suns need to improve on in order to make it back to the postseason, Booker harped on the importance of his leadership on the team. Additionally, he thinks the squad needs to be better connected this season than they were last year.
"The leadership aspect is going to be more important than ever this year," Booker said. "Just realizing our roster, the age of our roster, and just the experience that I've had and what I've seen. I'm going to do what I can, I'm always going to use my voice. I feel like I used my voice a lot last year, too, but we just fell short. It wasn't as connected as we wanted to be. I don't think anybody had problems with each other off the court, we just simply weren't connected enough."
The biggest change on the Suns' roster this upcoming season is the team lost Kevin Durant to the Rockets in a trade that brought Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green to Phoenix. Additionally, the Suns fired coach Mike Budenholzer and hired Jordan Ott to fill that role. As the veteran player on the Suns, Booker will need to step up to get the new team connected this year.