The Nike Pegasus Premium Checks Every Box for Runners
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
For the running community, the right sneaker is essential for peak performance. Details such as the proper fit, cushioning, stability, weight, flexibility, traction, durability, and yes style are critical to run on any terrain.
To fulfill all the various needs of runners and melding style and substance, Nike has debuted the Nike Pegasus Premium, expanding on the iconic Pegasus franchise which originally launched in 1982. Additionally, the shoe features Nike’s latest innovation, the first sculpted, visible Air Zoom unit.
Arriving in a 'Football Grey/Total' Orange colorway, the Pegasus Premium supercharges responsive cushioning with a triple stack of our most powerful running technologies: ZoomX foam, a sculpted Air Zoom unit, and ReactX foam.
Runners and sneakerheads can buy the Nike Pegasus Premium for $210 in adult sizes worldwide on the Nike website and at select retailers. Online shoppers who missed the first drop can pick up the 'Black/Bright Crimson/Metallic Silver' colorway on March 5.
Emerging from Nike’s innovation labs, Air technology is one of the most significant innovations that the storied brand has produced. After decades of creative experimenting, the Nike Sport Research Lab has “helped refine game-changing Air technology.”
“Air is Nike’s separator in the footwear industry — no one can create cushioning innovations like we can,” says Kathy Gomez, Nike VP of NXT Footwear, Gomez.
“In running, when we combine Air with components like midfoot plates and with platforms like our proprietary foams, we create superior systems for performance. For the Peg Premium, we wanted runners to get the most energy return possible out of the sculpted Air Zoom unit.”
Billed as the most responsive Pegasus ever, the shoe offers a high-energy return. Equipped with a lighter-than-air upper, it decreases weight and increases breathability so runners can perform at top speeds.
At the Nike Headquarters in New York City on Thursday (January 30), Kicks On SI was on hand for a media preview of the Pegasus and to test the sneakers in a run around the city. Jeremy Mulvey, NYC Performance Running EKIN at Nike, shared how the shoe is a game-changer for runners.
“I've been running for about 18 years now, and I've never felt a shoe run and ride like this,” Mulvey said. “The bounce from the air zoom technology is like none other for its responsiveness and energy returns. If you put this on, you can immediately feel how bouncy and responsive the shoe is.”
