The Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus Sparkles at Foot Locker
In the sneaker world, the Nike Air Max holds a special place in the hearts of athletes and collectors. Whenever there is a new drop or a retro release, the Air Max is one of the staples of any sneaker collection.
For the latest iteration of the hallowed shoe, Foot Locker will release a new Nike Air Max Plus collaboration with Swarovski.
The Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus “Moonlight” is an exclusive silhouette crafted with Swarovski Crystals playing off the moonlit sky theme, taking the iconic shoe to another level. Highlighting the classic Air Max Plus silhouette is ombre design of the crystals creates a moody yet bright effect.
Coming in all black, the Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus “Moonlight” allows the crystals to shine bright with its eye-catching appeal, complete with specialized Swarovski branding and a microfiber dustbag.
In the promotional campaign, WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale is featured rocking the ‘Moonlight’ colorway. Last season, the Dallas Wings star guard averaged 22.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. She was also named the All-Star MVP for the second time in her storied career.
Ogunbowale is also set to play in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a new women's 3x3 basketball league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
Previously, Nike released Swarovski versions of classic Air Max models, such as gold and silver Air Max 97s. These collaborations have been happening since 2017.
Adding to the exclusivity of the shoe, the special packaging of the Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus “Moonlight” highlights the superior craftsmanship of the design and collaboration.
The Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus “Moonlight” will be released on December 5. The limited-edition release will be sold exclusively through the Foot Locker website and select locations of its stores. The shoes cost $450 in women’s sizes ranging from 5-14.5.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA, the WNBA, and beyond.