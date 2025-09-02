Penn State Leaving Nike for Apparel Rival After 32 Years With Company

SI

The Penn State Nittany Lions are moving to a different apparel brand for their uniforms after three decades.
Penn State will switch from Nike to Adidas in a new apparel deal for their athletic teams, according to a report by On3's Brett McMurphy.

The school has partnered with Nike for their college athletics apparel for 32 years, so the change to Adidas is significant. The agreement with Adidas is pending approval from Penn State's Board of Trustees.

Penn State becomes the second school in less than a month to enter into an apparel deal with Adidas. In August, Tennessee signed a 10-year deal with the brand that included an NIL compensation component for the Volunteers' athletes.

