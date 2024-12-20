The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Velvet Brown' Drops Saturday
Holiday shoppers are down to the final few days of searching for the perfect gift, and rapper Travis Scott is tantalizing fans with one more ultra-exclusive sneaker drop this year.
Despite having his own signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand, Travis continues to drop collaborations on the Air Jordan 1 Low. No one is complaining, as the sneakers remain at the top of everyone's Christmas wish list.
However, scarcity will likely be what keeps these sneakers are out of the hands of most people. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know about the upcoming release of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Velvet Brown' colorway.
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low drops in the 'Velvet Brown' colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 21. The sneakers will be available in adult ($150), big kid ($80), little kid ($70), and toddler ($50) sizes. Online shoppers can try their luck at entering the draw on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
However, the vast majority of fans wanting the kicks will have to pay above the retail price at trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW. In fact, the kicks are already available on the aforementioned platforms.
Just like every other collaboration between Travis and Jumpman, a combination of low supply and high demand will result in a loss for most consumers. Yet, those who do get the sneakers are sure to love the rugged colorway.
Travis's latest collaboration combines his fresh winter aesthetic with the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. The colorway sports a blend of dark mocha, black, and velvet brown.
As always, the signature Cactus Jack branding and reverse Swoosh designs elevate the sneaker's uniqueness. Additionally, the premium materials and meticulous detailing make these sneakers stand out in a crowded field.
